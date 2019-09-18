WATCH LIVE | Man scaling 400-foot TV tower in Orlando

Orlando Police officers have been called to a local TV station where a man has scaled up a large tower, NBC affiliate WESH reports.

The man has climbed the 400-foot tower outside of the WKMG studios on John Young Parkway.

Video from WESH Chopper 2 shows the man sitting near the top of the tower.

While we don't know why the man is climbing the tower, we want to share the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Help is available 24/7.

No other information is available at this time.