WATCH: SUV narrowly misses elementary school students at bus stop in Kentucky

A Laurel County mother is scared and furious at the same time after watching an SUV nearly hit her two children.

Security camera footage shows Heather Keen's elementary school kids running up to their school bus, which comes to a stop in front of their home on East 80. The children are about to step into the road when an SUV roars past them.

Thankfully, the students survived the close call unscathed, but the family is still shaken by the incident. Keen was standing not far behind her children when this happened.

"I would never have imagined something like this would happen. I was scared and angry at the same time," Keen told WYMT. "Something needs to be done about situations like this. In the state of Kentucky, there needs to be harsher punishments for this crime!"

Keen said she and the bus driver both contacted the school bus garage immediately after the scare. She also said she talked to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The Laurel County Schools Transportation Department gave WYMT the following statement:

"Safety is the first priority of the Laurel County Schools Transportation Department. Our department was alerted by one of our Drivers of an incident that occurred on East HWY. 80 on the morning of May 9, 2019. Anyone viewing the video aired by local media outlets would be deeply concerned with the student’s safety, as we were. However, we find in the footage that the driver followed the correct loading procedures as mandated by the Kentucky Department of Education Pupil Transportation Division. The stop-arm and crossing-gate are deployed by the driver only after determining the crossing conditions are safe. Students are instructed not to cross until the stop-arm and crossing-gate are deployed and the driver has motioned the students to board the bus."

