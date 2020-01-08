WEDDING WEDNESDAY | Local woman on 'Say Yes to the Dress America'

LESAGE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Erin Looney is a bride that will be featured on 'Say Yes to the Dress America."

The episode airs January 11 at 8 p.m. on TLC, and the show's epic 2-hour wedding extravaganza airs in March.

 