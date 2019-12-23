(WSAZ) -- Sarah and Katie share their Christmas traditions, along with Susan Nicholas, Brandon and Mary Butcher, Andy Chilian, Amanda Barren, Taylor Eaton, and Melanie Shafer.
WSAZ Anchors' Christmas Traditions
Katie Wilson's Christmas traditions
Susan Nicholas' Christmas traditions
Brandon and Mary Butcher's Christmas traditions
Andy Chilian's Christmas tradition
Sarah Sager's Christmas tradition
Amanda Barren's Christmas traditions
Taylor Eaton's Christmas traditions
Melanie Shafer's Christmas traditions
Sarah Sager's Christmas tradition 2
By Josie Fletcher |
Updated: Mon 1:23 PM, Dec 23, 2019