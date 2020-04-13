WSAZ Best of the Class event affected by COVID-19 crisis

WSAZ will not be able to hold its traditional Best of the Class event this season at the Huntington Museum of Art due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, WSAZ still wants to honor those students who were chosen by their schools to receive this recognition. We ask that the students still register with the online link they were given by their school administrators and upload a high resolution photograph of themselves.

We will be using those photographs to produce our public service announcements (PSAs) for our 36th Annual Best of the Class.

If students or schools have questions please have your school administrator contact WSAZ’s Best of the Class coordinator, Molly Browning at molly.browning@wsaz.com.

