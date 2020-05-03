WSAZ Hometown Hero passes away from cancer

A man who personified qualities of extreme strength and determination, has passed away.

Todd Boggs, who was awarded as a WSAZ Hometown Hero in February, died over the weekend after a year long battle with Stage 4 Stomacell Carcinoma.

Boggs was awarded the Hometown Hero for spending his days volunteering for non-profit, A Ray of Hope. The organization helps the homeless in the Ashland-Russell area.

"It's all of us, and with us we can change the world but we can't do it by ourselves," Boggs said about his love of volunteering and not slowing down.

