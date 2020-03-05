WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Neighbors fight against sober living home

Neighbors said they were shocked to learn a sober living home opened right across the street from them without the ability to fight its location.

Neighbors are upset they were not warned about this sober living home opening on their St. Albans street. The city said there is nothing they can do to stop it.

"More than anything, it is causing anger because we were lied to and we weren't told the truth," resident Kathy Cottrell said. "From what I understand, even our mayor didn't know what was going on. We are pretty much told it's a done deal and we can't really do anything about it. But we are still looking into it because we are not going to give up."

The home, opened on Grant Avenue in St. Albans, houses around five recovering addicts through a program run by Ten-Up Ministries Church, Pastor Larry Wood said.

The brick house and accompanying white garage has been operating as a sober living home for a few months since the church purchased it, Wood said. His program runs similar homes across our region and plans to open more in the Huntington area soon.

The homes are protected by federal housing regulations, St. Albans Mayor Scott James said. There is nothing the city or neighbors can do to prevent it from operating, and the organization didn't even have to tell the city they were opening it.

"I found out about this sober living home coming in on social media," Mayor James said. "We are encouraging them and we are looking at options legally if we can make them come in, let us know, register with the city."

It's that same lack of information that neighbors said upset them the most. Cottrell said she was even considering buying the empty house before many people suddenly started moving into it.

"I worry at night," Cottrell said. "Are they going to do something? I don't think they are bad people, I don't, but it still makes you worry because you don't know what to expect. I think that's what it is. I don't know what to expect, and if they are coming and going."

Pastor Wood said everyone who lives in the home has been sober for at least 30 days before moving in. People can live there for as little as a couple of months or as long as they need to feel they can stay sober.

"It takes more than 28 days to lay down a five-year habit, a 10-year habit, a 20-year habit," Pastor Wood said. "I mean, it takes time to overcome the disease that has stricken these people."

All recovering addicts staying at the sober living home must have a job and follow a long list of Pastor Wood's rules including a strict curfew. They are watched by 24/7 surveillance cameras and a security system that alerts organizers if someone even opens a window past curfew.

Only recovering addicts live in the home, Pastor Wood said, but employees are in the house for at least four hours per day conducting meetings and other counseling sessions.

"Everyone has a right to live somewhere, no one can tell us who can live where," Wood said. "That's one of the great things about the United States; we are able to live where we want to in a residential community and we have got to be able to do it peacefully without anybody throwing a ruckus over it."

Lisa Walters runs the home's counseling programs and said the neighbors should take time to get to know the residents before judging them. She said many people think of sober living homes as fraternity houses or drug houses because they fear things they don't understand.

"They have done things and they don't have a support system," Walters said. "Being able to live in a home that looks like a home and be able to start having the responsibilities again, then that is what they need and what they want."

Cottrell said her neighbors think the sober living home should not be on a street with children and other vulnerable people. She said the recovering addicts should move into one of the empty hotels along U.S. 60 instead of her area.

Walters said it's best for these recovering addicts to live in a safe part of town far away from problems that could bring them back into addiction.

"When we find a property that is a suitable piece of property that we want to open up a home, we are going to open up the home because that is all it is, it's just people moving in next door," Wood said. "When neighbors have an outcry and they want to talk to us, we are willing to talk to any of them. We will sit down with any of them and talk to them."

The city has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at City Hall for residents to ask questions.

"This could end up being a good thing in the long run," James said. "We just want to educate everybody, we want to address their concerns and go from there."

