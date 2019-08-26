WSAZ Investigates | A mother's regret

In March 2017, Siera Burgess made a decision that changed her life forever when Milton Police say she drove drunk and caused a crash on Interstate 64. Click here for previous coverage.

A crash on Interstate 64 cost Siera Burgess everything: from her freedom, to her children. Two of them were killed, 3-year-old Skylor and 1-year-old Sarah. An older child, who was also in the car, survived.

As Burgess was arraigned in Cabell County court a few weeks after the crash, her words were short. When reporters asked her about what happened she said, “I don’t want to talk about it.” But now, Burgess is talking about it exclusively with WSAZ.

In April, Burgess randomly sent a handwritten letter to the WSAZ newsroom.

“You may not remember me,” the letter read. “Things are now extensively better for me than then. I am more than willing to speak with you still.”

WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick wrote Burgess back, and four several months, the two have exchanged letters every few days. Each one, Burgess revealed more details about the crash, her children, life behind bars, and her reason for reaching out.

“I believe in my gut, my believer left me here for many things,” read one letter. “Speaking out is one.”

“Showing and telling this is my meaning for being here,” another letter said.

At first, Burgess was hesitant to share too many details, saying her life and been on the line in jail. She added she’s been called names. However, she says she’s working to overcome those names -- and better her reputation.

“I want to be the person who speaks publicly of a record that created the actual woman who is dipped in gold, compared to the girl she was. The goal is to physically and literally show society that regardless of what they’ve been through, they can become something.”

Burgess is taking college classes and working on other certifications while in prison. She says she also shares her story with other inmates, especially ones who come in struggling with an addiction.

“I am trying to touch each person one by one to tell them every action has a consequence. Think before you act, think of those around you first. No one and nothing is worth it ... That is my story. Stopping people before it is too late.”

After some time, WSAZ was granted permission to meet with Burgess at Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County. That is where she is serving a seven- to 40-year sentence for DUI causing death, and child neglect causing injury.

Cameras were not allowed because a West Virginia law prohibits them inside prisons. For two hours, Hedrick talked with Burgess about her letters and her message. Burgess also talked about her children, as well as her struggles to grasp the reality of what her decisions caused. She did admit that she had one job as mother to protect them, and she failed.

“The babies visit a lot in dreams. Skylor always laughing, Sarah giggles, but still unable to speak due to her age. Skylor told me he knows I’m sorry.”

“I refuse to say the ‘d’ or ‘k’ word to describe them. I say they’re lost. The goal is to see them again. They’re waiting, therefore they are lost waiting.”

Burgess also talked about the people she crashed into that night on March 3, 2017.

“I would like to one day meet the people who were affected by my crash, if at all possible,” Burgess wrote. “They may never want to speak to me. There are no words that explain my apology to them, to everyone affected, however I am more than sorry.”

Burgess is eligible for parole in 2024.