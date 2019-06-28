WSAZ Investigates | Investigator's notes detail timeline in Dylan Groves case

It's been more than two weeks since 6-month-old Dylan Groves was found dead in the bottom of a well in Scioto County.

Dylan Groves was found dead near his parents' home in Otway, Ohio the evening of Wednesday, June 12. The 6-month-old was at the bottom of a well approximately 30 feet deep.

Since then, there have been vigils, protests and meetings held about the handling of Dylan’s case and if more could have been to save him.

On Tuesday, our camera was the only one in the room when the county children services board made the decision to keep Executive Director Lorra Fuller in her position pending an investigation by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

An investigative report from the Scioto County Sheriff's Office obtained by WSAZ details what happened in the last months of Dylan’s life.

According to the report, children services has been involved in baby Dylan’s life since day one because he was born addicted to drugs.

Workers scheduled a number of home visits, but many fell through because no one was home and messages sent to his parents went unanswered.

On March 28 child services was able to make a home visit and reported "everything appeared ok”, but just a few days later neither of Dylan’s parents showed up for a hearing.

On April 18 they missed another court hearing and an attempted home visit on April 23 also went unanswered.

Three days later, the sheriff's office was ordered to remove Dylan from the home.

On April 30 a missing person report was filed for Dylan.

The report then says on May 2, child services employees asked about issuing an amber alert, but Fuller said "that was a bad idea that it would look bad on them that they lost a child."

However, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office released Friday night, this part of the investigator’s notes are inaccurate. Sheriff Donini stated that Director Fuller did not make this statement, but that “the supervisor” said that.

The sheriff's office released a statement with the note that has been amended to note the “inaccuracy” discovered and a correction has been made that states:

“On 05-02-2019 she told Lisa Thomas about Daniel not showing up to court and asked about an Amber alert and that “the supervisor” said that was a bad idea that it would look bad on them that they lost a child”.

On Friday, before the amended note was released, we reached out to Fuller to ask about the comment in the report. We also reached out to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office detective regarding the document on Friday, but did not receive a response until the release regarding the correction came.

She hasn't responded to our questions, but earlier this week, when asked if Scioto County Children Services followed protocol when it came to Dylan’s case she said: “We feel like we follow the laws that are set forth by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and not only Ohio revised code but Ohio administrative code."

