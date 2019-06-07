WSAZ Investigates | Multiple cars hydroplaning on I-64 raises drainage concerns

A dangerous stretch of road has seen yet another wreck in the middle of a rainstorm.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation blames debris on I-64 for clogging the drainage system as a car hydroplaned Friday morning.

A car hydroplaned, lost control and flipped multiple times on Interstate 64 between the 29th Street and Hal Greer exits on Friday morning. Almost the same thing happened last week.

But this is a problem we've been talking about for at least two years.

Back then, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said they would be looking for a way to fix the issue.

Drivers now worry the next downpour could result in a fatality.

Even in just light rain, video from Friday morning shows part of the problem, a stream of water cutting across I-64 just west of the 29th Street exit. A car flipped three times, coming to a rest upside down.

"I would like to tell you that surprises me. But it doesn't at all," said Evie Davis Garcia.

She was the driver who flipped three times on May 30 in nearly the same spot on I-64 in another rainstorm, just in the opposite direction.

Despite the damage Friday, the driver was not serious injured.

Davis Garcia is worried someone is going to die there.

"Absolutely. I could have died. I should have died."

Instead, she has a fractured spine, torn muscles and other injuries.

It's an issue we've reported on since March 2017. Drivers said the problems began when the Department of Transportation widened I-64 in 2015.

When we did the story after another hydroplaned vehicle in 2017, a spokeswoman told us they were aware of the issue and are looking for ways to mitigate it.

"Really not another month should go by without something being done to the road to correct this, much less two years," said Davis Garcia.

Beau Evans is the Highway Safety Coordinator for Huntington.

"If you can avoid the area, then I would," he said.

Whether on I-64 or anywhere else, he said hydroplaning can happen faster than drivers realize, even if they're in semis or large SUVs.

"The more draining problems you have and the faster you go, that's where you have the hydroplaning problem," said Evans.

The speed limit on I-64 is 65 mph. But it’s often ignored by drivers.

Evan said they need to slow to 55 or even lower to avoid losing control. They can also help themselves with driving on tires which have plenty of tread and are properly inflated tires.

We asked him if there’s something that could be structurally fixed to help the issue.

He responded, "I'm not an engineer, so I don't know."

Our camera watched as highway crews cleared out the grates covering drainage pipes Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation released a statement last week saying in part "We work hard to assess the safety conditions of every road statewide…during inclement weather conditions, drivers should be mindful that operating speeds should be reduced."

But it made no reference to its promise two years ago.

We tried to get more answers Friday, leaving multiple voicemail messages, texts and an email with the DOT Office of Communications. We even contacted the Governor's Office for help in getting a response.

Just before 4 p.m., we found out they refused to do an interview and released another statement:

“The West Virginia Department of Transportation continues to work tirelessly to evaluate conditions on all roads statewide to ensure they fit the very highest safety standards in order to protect our great West Virginians and all travelers through our state. We also actively work to continue addressing concerns or making improvements when necessary.

“A review of the road conditions on Interstate 64 today, between Exit 11 and Exit 15, showed that debris on the roadway was clogging the drainage system, preventing proper drainage in this area. The debris was removed immediately.

“With the heavy rainfall amounts lately, nothing can outperform the motorists' adjusting their traveling speed for the conditions present. In less-than-desirable weather conditions, especially during traditionally rainy times of the year, we implore drivers everywhere to be extra vigilant and to reduce operating speeds when necessary.”

One week after Davis Garcia’s crash, she’s thankful to God.

"I'm definitely happy to be alive. Every day I'm grateful."

But for the foreseeable future, she's avoiding the interstate whenever she can, rain or shine.

As for the stretch of I-64 just west of the 29th Street exit, "I think it's a matter of time before someone has a more tragic end than I did,” said Davis Garcia.

We're going to keep trying to get answers about this stretch of I-64 and what will be done to make it safer going forward.