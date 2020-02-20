WSAZ Investigates | Smoke Alarm Safety

If an emergency were to ever happen at your home, you expect your smoke detectors to go off and alert you to the danger.

Officials say it is important to check smoke detectors in your home monthly because they will significantly increase your chances of surviving a fire.

Each day in the U.S., an average of seven people die in house fires. Officials say having smoke detectors can significantly increase your chances of survival if a fire happened.

But what if you detectors aren't working properly? Would you know how to check to see if they are?

"Like any machine, it's working 24 hours a day 7 days a week, 365 days a year," said Roy Grimmett, a volunteer with the American Red Cross. "The longer they are up there, they are a simple machine. They degrade over time."

WSAZ wanted to put that to the test to see if there is a significant difference in the activation time between a brand new smoke detector and one that is older. We chose one that is more than six-years-old for the demonstration.

To test it out, fire crews filled a room with party smoke. Almost instantly when the smoke hit the detectors, the new alarm started to sound.

However, almost 30 seconds went by before the older model started to go off.

"It's a remarkable difference," said Grimmett. "The time that it takes is a delay in the escape time and a lot of times those 30 or 40 seconds or whatever it was is definitely time you need to escape your house."

"People don't realize how much 30 seconds is until you actually sit down and think about it," said Chris Oehlers, the director of the Tri-State Fire Academy.

Officials say that time is critical for the fact that a family typically has about two minutes to escape a house fire.

"It does make a difference and that time would be enough to actually save a life or to save a family member from a severe burn," said Grimmett.

"Not only does that help the family out, but it will help out the firefighters because they can get the call to 9-1-1 to get us there a lot faster," said Oehlers.

When it comes to checking your smoke detectors, there are several things you need to be doing to ensure they are working properly.

Test your units every month and make sure you are changing the batteries every six months if it is an older unit. Officials say newer units typically have lithium batteries that you don't have to replace.

Make sure you are cleaning units out often. If a unit becomes clogged with dust, it can prevent it from working correctly. You can clean them out by using a vacuum hose to suction out anything in the device.

"You don't want to have any type of machine that has any kind of filter that is in it that it's plugged because what you are doing is you are preventing those carbonized particles from going through that open chamber," said Grimmett. "You are essentially slowing down the mechanism and it could potentially delay the response time from the unit."

You can also look at the colors of the units to determine if they are newer or older. If a unit is becoming yellowed, officials say that is a sign it should be changed.

You should also never disable a smoke alarm. According to fire crews, that is one of the biggest mistakes people can make is removing the batteries and then never putting them back in.

Officials say if you are in doubt if you detectors are working, to call 9-1-1 or the American Red Cross to have someone come out and replace them.

Smoke alarms should be placed on every level of your home, including inside and outside all bedrooms. Officials say at least one should be installed in the kitchen.

The Red Cross and fire officials also suggest anytime you move into a new home replacing the smoke detectors, that way you know exactly when they were installed so you can have an accurate idea of when to replace them.

If you believe you need your detectors replaced or you don't have any in your home, you can call the American Red Cross to set up an installation at 1-844-216-8286.