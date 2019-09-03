WSAZ Investigates | Solar Savings

Solar energy has gained in popularity recently, but is going to renewable energy work the risk?

Michael Grady had solar panels installed on his home in June. The installation was done by Solar Holler, a West Virginia-based business.

WSAZ visited one homeowner who made the switch to solar energy in June. Michael Grady says he had them installed to help save money.

"It's going to allow me to do exactly what I had hoped to," Grady said. "The numbers right now are better than what I had expected."

Grady says he looked at the panels as a long-term investment.

"I thought long-term, if I am going to make an investment in something, I can make it in the stock market and everything can crash and all that stuff kind of bothers me," Grady said. "This, if this were to crash, I have a warranty with it so it is better than the stock market to me. Sure, my return might not be a million dollars but the truth of the matter is, it is going to give me financial security when I want to retire."

The solar panels were installed by Solar Holler, a West Virginia-based business that looks to make solar energy affordable for everyone.

"We are making solar the most affordable source of energy for all of our neighbors across Appalachia," said Dan Conant, the Founder and CEO of Solar Holler. "Making sure this isn't just something for the coast, it's not something for just the country club setting. It is something that everyone can benefit from, whether you are a homeowner up a holler or a church or a homeless shelter or any of these amazing organizations that we have in our communities around the state."

When Conant first started the company years ago, they were focused on installing solar panels on non-profit organizations.

Over the years, they have worked to install more and more of those on homes.

"A big piece of what we do is just making this affordable," Conant said. "So the Grady's, they were able to go solar without the upfront cost. Instead, we are just taking their utility bills that they are saving and devoting that towards paying off their system. Once that is paid off, it's all gravy after that. Since we have been able to line all of that up, line all the funding up for this, it's really been able to take off and help more folks that we've ever dreamed."

The solar panels produce electricity to use in your home, in turn, reducing what you buy from the utility company.

Conant says the biggest part of what they do, is making sure that going solar is something homeowners can afford.

On average, Conant says homeowners are typically saving anywhere from $150-$200 a month on their utility bills. He says that number can sometimes go up as high as $300.

He says over the lifetime of the panels, which is typically more than 25 years, homeowners are saving two to three times what they are putting into it.

But, is it worth the risk? Conant says they are able to tell you if it is going to be beneficial to your home before they even install them.

He says crews are able to look at your monthly bills and then create a 3-D model of the home to determine how much it would cost you and how much it would be saving you.

The solar panels typically produce the most on bright, sunny days. But even on cloudy or snowy days, Conant says they are still producing.

For Grady, he says he has already started saving, but instead of looking at the short-term, wants to look at the long-term.

"That's the thing that really puts the smile on your face is when you see that the future ahead is bright for you instead of the gloom and doom of how am I going to be able to keep things going," Grady said. "We should've done this five years ago, and I could've been five years ahead of schedule."

Solar Holler services families and businesses across West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

Conant says they have done more than 300 projects, with even more scheduled.