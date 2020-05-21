WSAZ Investigates | The Huntington 'Prom Night Murders,' 15 years later

Fifteen years ago marked one of Huntington’s darkest nights, a night when four teenagers were getting ready to celebrate prom, only to all end up murdered by early the next morning.

May 22, 2005, lives in the hearts and memories of the friends and family of those youths. And it remains one of the most baffling cases for police – still unsolved until this day.

Kenny Poston, whose daughter, Megan, was the youngest victim at age 16, was among the loved ones who sat down with WSAZ’s Tim Irr.

“Those kids were good kids,” Poston said. “I can speak to my daughter. She was a good kid.”