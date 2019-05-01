WSAZ creates Relay for Life team to honor 5 co-workers diagnosed with cancer

The WSAZ family is asking anyone and everyone to join us in supporting our co-workers who have been touched by cancer.

We are raising money for the American Cancer Society through Relay for Life.

Five people who work in our Huntington building are currently, or were recently, battling the disease. They include Video Journalist and Air 3 Pilot Grover Tadlock, Sports Anchor and Reporter Jim Treacy, and Video Journalist and Air 3 Pilot Jay Melvin.

The diagnoses have been colon cancer, kidney cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, and lymphoma.

While three of our colleagues are back at work, Grover is currently undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma. Another co-worker had surgery for colon cancer Wednesday.

Relay for Life of Tri Counties is Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. in Huntington.

If you would like to donate to our team, click here. You can also join us May 17 at Ritter Park!