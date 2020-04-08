WSAZ hosts Economic Town Hall

WSAZ hosted an Economic Town Hall on Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our economy.

WSAZ hosted an Economic Town Hall on Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our economy.

Here are the people who took part: U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito; West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch; Executive Director of West Virginia Development Office Mike Graney; Director of Small Business Development Center Debra Martin; and Workforce West Virginia Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins.

They joined us virtually and in our studio to address financial burdens being felt across our region.

Tap on the video links if you’d like to watch the town hall, which covered topics including stimulus checks, small business loans and unemployment.

