WSAZ to air National Anthem every morning

WSAZ is bringing back a television tradition, airing the National Anthem at the start of its broadcast day.

Back in the day, television stations did not air programming around the clock as we do now. They would sign off late at night and sign on early in the morning.

At sign-off or sign-on, it was common for stations to air the National Anthem. That tradition went away with 24-hour programming.

WSAZ's parent company, Gray Media Group, has decided to return to the tradition of honoring America every morning. It produced a National Anthem video to air on its 93 stations.

"We're bringing back a wonderful tradition," said WSAZ General Manager Matt Moran. "We hope when you see the video, you'll think of the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and keep us free, especially our members of the military and our first responders."

In the daily tribute, Reina Özbay, 9, sings the National Anthem as patriotic displays are depicted across our country.

Reina is from South Florida and started singing at the age of four.

Reina studies opera and musical theater. She landed her first guest starring role at the age of nine as Abigail in "The Chosen," the number one crowdfunded film/TV project in history. When not performing, her mom says she enjoys tennis, swimming, bike riding, and drawing.

Also, her mother told us that, “Her birthday is July 3, and the evening she was born there was a massive fireworks display outside of the hospital window at the Milwaukee lakefront because they always did the big one on the 3rd - so it’s fun that she’s singing this song.”

Starting Tuesday, the National Anthem will air every morning, immediately preceding WSAZ's Sunrise newscast at 4:30 a.m.