WSAZ's 70th Anniversary | Remembering Mr. Cartoon

As we celebrate WSAZ’s 70th anniversary this week, we remember a station legend.

Jule Huffman's Mr. Cartoon became a fixture in many people’s homes and, along with his sidekick Beeper, endeared himself to the young at heart throughout the region.

While George Lewis was the first host of “The Mr. Cartoon Show,” it was Jule Huffman who made it a fan favorite for nearly 30 years.

The last “Mr. Cartoon Show” aired in 1995 when Huffman retired. He passed away in 2015 at age 91.

His family will visit Studio 3 on Tuesday to share more stories about this WSAZ pioneer.

