WSAZ's 70th Anniversary | Viewer memories

As we celebrate 70 years at WSAZ, we have to say thank you to the people who’ve helped make our success possible -- you!

As we've celebrated our milestone 70th anniversary at WSAZ, we learned it's more than just the big story -- it's about the simple things you see.

As our loyal viewers and friends, you have helped us to share stories, important information and build a strong sense of community.

We are proud to be the place so many people turn for big stories and simple moments that help get them through the day.

From breaking news to the time and temperature checks in the morning, our goal is to keep you informed and have some fun along the way, too.

It’s those special moments that make us all one big WSAZ family.