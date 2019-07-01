WSAZ's new traffic reporter is a familiar face

We have a new member of the morning team at WSAZ. Sarah Sager, who you may remember, has returned as our first-ever traffic reporter.

Sarah Sager, a former reporter and fill-in anchor at WSAZ, returns to the tristate's number one television station as a traffic reporter/anchor.

Sarah will keep a close watch on traffic conditions around our region as she prepares you for your morning commute. You can watch her traffic reports beginning at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

If you think Sarah has a familiar face, she does. This is not her first time working at WSAZ. Sarah worked here in 2011 and 2012 as a reporter and fill-in anchor/producer. She also interned at the station twice.

She is a proud Elon University alumna, is married, and has two young children.

You can watch her introduction video to learn more about Sarah, why she decided to return to WSAZ, and what she's been up to in the meantime.