In 24 hours,17 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia.

The DHHR said Saturday, 2,136 people have tested positive for the virus.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 84.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday 110,609 tests for the virus have been conducted.

Some of the hardest hit counties in the state include, Berkeley (329), Kanawha (233), Jefferson (199), Jackson (138), Monongalia (127), and Wayne Counties (103).