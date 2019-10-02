WV DMAPS working to form anti-fraud squad

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety is putting together a team of anti-fraud specialists to help with investigations.

According to a release, two members of the team have successfully completed Certified Fraud Examiner training. They say the training prepares them to identify warning signs and red flags that indicate fraud and fraud risk, which helps the economy, by uncovering fraud and implementing processes to prevent fraud from occurring.

Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy says the goal is to have eight certified fraud examiners by the end of this fiscal year. Sandy says the two newest members bring the total number of CFE's to four.

“It is better to know the past history of an individual and business prior to them working or conducting business with the state. Our goal is simple; to reduce the financial risk to the state,” Sandy said.

DMAPS’ investigations include the recent review of the Huntington Fire Department and the condition of a fire truck and boat. The findings showed the maintenance issues were not the result of criminal activity, and recommended ways for the department to run more efficiently.