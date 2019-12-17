PEIA funding levels strong in West Virginia

Public insurance (PEIA) funding was at the center of lawmakers' discussion Tuesday at the West Virginia Capitol.

They say the program, which covers state employees including teachers and firefighters, is in good standing and able to operate with current funding levels. That means all employees will be able to keep the same premiums and benefits.

They don't expect any increase in rates. Lawmakers say the program is in such good standing that they will not have to take any money from the PEIA rainy day fund. That rainy day fund currently has $105 million in it.

PEIA Director Ted Cheatham says the program is well funded for a long time.

"We're doing very well. That's why we haven't asked for any money last year or this year," Cheatham said. "(In) 2021, we may need a little extra revenue that we will take out of the rainy day fund. That's what the discussion was about today."

Cheatham also said that retirement funds covered under the program are expected to be fully funded by 2028.