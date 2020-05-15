W.Va. senator wants legislation to protect from some COVID-19 lawsuits

The president of the West Virginia Senate says he wants to protect businesses, workers, and owners in a post-COVID-19 world.

Sen. Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, says they are working to draft legislation that would prevent frivolous lawsuits.

"A manufacturer or someone who volunteers to make masks, and they've done this out of the goodness of their heart and trying to help the communities reemerge from these crisis. And yet, for instance somebody might get COVID-19 while wearing one of those masks, should that business that volunteered to make these masks really be rung up from a legal perspective," he said.

Carmichael said that the legislation would also include churches.

He says that more than more than 20 have created similar legislation by draft, revision or it’s been done by executive order.