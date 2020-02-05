WV State Superintendent of Schools announces retirement

West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven L. Paine announced Wednesday that he will retire by the end of June, or earlier if a suitable replacement can be found.

Paine says he's leaving to care for a family member who is experiencing significant health issues, and to spend more time with his children and grandchild.

“After months of consideration and heartfelt discussion with my family, I have decided to retire my position as the State Superintendent of West Virginia.” Paine said, “It has been an honor and my privilege to serve this state, the Governor, and the students of West Virginia. "

Dr. Paine joined the West Virginia Department of Education in 2003 as deputy state superintendent of schools after serving as the superintendent of Morgan County Schools.

Paine is West Virginia’s 31st Superintendent of Schools.

