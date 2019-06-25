WV Supreme Court debuts videos to aid domestic violence victims

The West Virginia Supreme Court debuts new videos to help domestic violence victims navigate the court system and get the help they need.

The new initiative includes five videos to explain the domestic violence petition process.

The justices hope the video will make filing a claim less intimidating and potentially save lives.

Chief Justice Beth Walker from the West Virginia Supreme Court says, "It's in plain language. It's not a lot of fancy lawyer words. Maybe people think they need a lawyer to do this, and the video explain very clearly you do not. And, who you, for example, find a witness to help you. You know, it uses regular people to explain all of that."

From October of 2017 to September of 2018, 34 people died as result of domestic violence in West Virginia.

Six deaths were caused by suicide.