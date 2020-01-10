WV state school board decides to not require seat belts on school buses

West Virginia Board of Education members have chosen not to require seat belts be added to state school buses.

The move on Wednesday is in line with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration guidelines that allow states to choose whether buses have restraints. However, other national transportation and pediatric safety groups still recommend them.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports officials proposed the idea of adding restraints at a series of public comment sessions, before downgrading that proposal to just a recommendation.

The department said buses are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles. But the decision comes months after hundreds of state buses were found to lack enough seat back cushioning to prevent injuries