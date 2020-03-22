West Virgina to re-evaluate bagged lunch service

The West Virginia Department of Education sent a letter to county superintendents Sunday evening to discuss providing meals to students while schools are closed.

In the letter W.Va. State Superintendent of Schools, W. Clayton Burch, says many school leaders have said they do not have the person-power or resources to provide food service.

He encourages that schools not solely rely on school employees only.

Burch says he has reached out to the West Virginia National Guard and West Virginia Division of Tourism as well as private food-service businesses.

The response has been quick and allowed them to tap into additional volunteers.

Starting this week, he recommends that all counties move to a multi-day model for food distribution that also consolidates distribution sites.

He says superintendents do not need to have employees in the schools unless they are volunteering to pack and deliver food, nor do they need to have food operations at every school.

Food for multiple days can be delivered on one day.

Burch says this will allow leaders to reduce the number of individuals in schools and focus on getting volunteers to central locations to pack food.

Assembly doesn't have to be done in kitchens.

He says it's up to each district to decide whether delivery is still an option or they may need to consider distribution sites for pick-up only.

The letter states that every employee can contribute, even at home.

Burch does not want staff to be present in schools unless they are volunteering for meal preparation and distribution.

He says it's important to practice social distancing and to utilize cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

Burch indicates they are in the process of evaluating the distant learning process.

He suggests that those whose plans included the use of paper and pencil packets sent to homes, should likely not expect that work to be returned to teachers for grades.

"At this point in the process, our goal should be to maintain engagement with our children and to assist in keeping their skills sharp," said Burch.

A spokesperson for the Kanawha County School District says their program is on pause for the time being.