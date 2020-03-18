WVDHHR pleads for federal resources to help fight COVID-19

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has sent a letter to the U.S. Public Health Service, urging the agency to provide more help and resources to the state in fighting COVID-19.

In the letter, WVDHHR Preparedness Director Donnie Haynes says he is writing to "express my concern that as a nation, we are prioritizing response efforts, supply chains, and support in ways that will result in unnecessary disease and deaths. At present all resources and support are flowing based on size and case numbers. Absent of consideration of population risk and opportunity to make a difference early"

Haynes goes on to say that West Virginia is a high-risk state, with the oldest population in the country. He says nearly 20 percent of the state's population is 65 and older. According to the letter, West Virginia ranks number one in the nation for obesity, heart attack and other health issues. Haynes says the high prevalence of these underlying health conditions "will likely lead to a higher percentage of our population requiring hospitalization should they become infected."

According to the letter, WVDHHR has been told millions of tests and supplies are available, but they're targeted solely to large areas with disease transmission. Haynes says, "while this is important, jurisdictions like West Virginia with higher-risk populations must be prioritized as well."

WVDHHR says this week, it received a shipment of PPE (personal protection equipment) from the Strategic National Stockpile. They say the quantity the state received was significantly less than what was anticipated.

The letter goes on to say, "for example, we initially requested 160,000 N-95 masks. We were notified that we would be receiving almost 18,000 N-95 masks. In reality, we only received 2,220. This is 88% less than what was promised and 98% less than what we initially requested. Similarly, we anticipated over 42,000 face/surgical masks and received zero. Needless to say, this allotment is wholly insufficient to address the basic and immediate needs of our front line health care and public workers."

The letter closes with officials asking the request be expedited so the state can protect healthcare workers, local health departments and first responders.

