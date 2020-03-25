WVDOT offering COVID-19 guidance for workers

West Virginia Division of Highways has implemented a plan which will allow continued public service for essential roadwork and emergency situations while reducing the number of workers present at one time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Transportation workers have been divided into two groups and two-week time periods have been established. For each two-week time period, one group will work from home and the other group will continue roadwork and emergency response, while taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Many WVDOT office employees are also working from home.