West Virginia State Police need your help finding a man who hasn’t been seen in nearly two months.

Troopers say Shaun Manford Wharff, 38, was last seen Feb. 19 in Huntington. Investigators say Wharff, who is homeless, last spoke with his father in California on that date.

Activity has stopped on Wharff’s phone, and his family hasn’t heard anything from him.

You’re asked to call West Virginia State Police in Huntington at 304-528-5555 if you have any information.