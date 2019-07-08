WVSP looking for public's help in check fraud case

West Virginia State Police need your help identifying a woman whom troopers want to talk to in connection with a check fraud case.

The checks in question were used at two Go-Mart locations in St. Albans, one on B Street, the other on 6th Avenue between June 10 to June 20.

The woman is said to have been driving a black Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper Huffman at the South Charleston Police Detachment. She can be reached at 304-558-7777.