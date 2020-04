West Virginia State Police in Mingo County are searching for a man last seen April 9th.

Troopers said Timothy Kennedy, 25, was last seen at his home in the Matewan area.

He is believed to be on a red and black Polaris Ranger 700, which has also not been seen since April 9th.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the West Virginia Stat Police Williamson Detachment Corporal J.D. Matheny at 304-235-6000.