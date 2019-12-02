WVSU President named new President of Coppin State University

West Virginia State University President Anthony Jenkins has been named the new President of Coppin State University in Maryland.

According to a release from WVSU, Jenkins served as WVSU's President for three years, and will begin his new job in summer 2020.

WVSU Board of Governors Chair Charles Jones said, “West Virginia State University has benefited greatly under the leadership of President Jenkins. On behalf of the Board of Governors, we wish him continued success in this new endeavor.”

Jenkins will be taking the place of interim President Mickey Burnim. Coppin State University is a doctoral granting research university located in northwestern Baltimore.

“Serving as president of STATE has been one of the greatest highlights of my professional journey. I began my presidency, proudly helping our neighbors impacted by the 2016 flood that devastated parts of our community, and since that time my commitment to STATE, and our community, has never wavered,” Jenkins said. “I am extremely proud of the historic milestones we have accomplished together. STATE is a magnificent place with great students, dedicated alumni, world-class faculty and amazing hardworking staff. It has been an honor, and I thank you for allowing me to be a part of the journey.”