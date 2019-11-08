WVSU and UC join to offer pharmacy degree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston signed a affiliation agreement Friday that will offer a joint seven-year degree in pharmacy.
The Doctor of Pharmacy program will be the next step at UC, after students complete a three-year pre-pharmacy degree at WVSU.
After finishing the first year at the School of Pharmacy at UC, the students will return to WVSU for graduation, during which they will receive a bachelor’s degree in either chemistry or biology.
To be eligible for the program, a student must have earned 90 credits at WVSU and notify WVSU in writing about the intent to:
- Pursue the dual-degree program
- Meet the criteria for admission to the UC School of Pharmacy
- Permit UC to transfer the student’s grade transcript back to WVSU for the express purpose of documenting student completion of any and all degree requirements set by WVSU in the student’s chosen field of study.