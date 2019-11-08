WVSU and UC join to offer pharmacy degree

West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston signed a affiliation agreement Friday that will offer a joint seven-year degree in pharmacy.

The Doctor of Pharmacy program will be the next step at UC, after students complete a three-year pre-pharmacy degree at WVSU.

After finishing the first year at the School of Pharmacy at UC, the students will return to WVSU for graduation, during which they will receive a bachelor’s degree in either chemistry or biology.

To be eligible for the program, a student must have earned 90 credits at WVSU and notify WVSU in writing about the intent to: