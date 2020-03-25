WVSU donates examination gloves to CAMC

The West Virginia State University College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics donated all of its unused laboratory examination gloves to the Charleston Area Medical Center on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 pairs of gloves were donated.

Dr. Micheal Fultz, chair of WVSU Department of Chemistry, said in a press release, "With hospitals around the country facing shortages of personal protective equipment, this is one action we can take to help assist those that are on the frontlines of providing health care during the COVID-19 pandemic"

WVSU announced last week that it would switch to alternate learning methods of non-face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.