WVSU will open classrooms for the fall semester with guidelines

The fall semester at West Virginia State University is shaping up to look a lot different this year due to COVID-19.

Students will end their semester on Friday, Nov. 20 before the university's regularly scheduled Thanksgiving break. Finals will be before Thanksgiving instead of after.

Interim President Dr. R. Charles Byers spoke about the changes. He said the commencement ceremony for graduates will be held Nov. 21, so no students will return after they travel home for Thanksgiving break.

Byers said they have made other changes to the way students are going to be situated in the dorms. Students will be living in dorms in a smaller capacity but the interim president said they would still be able to accommodate anyone living in the dorms.

"Those who may be fearful or for some reason could not come during that class hour due to COVID-19 will be able to interact with their peers during that class," Byers said.

The university has also thought about a plan for students interacting in confined spaces like staircases, restrooms, classrooms and at sporting events. Dr. Byers said the university has a committee of 14 members focused on each area of concern related to COVID-19. The university also created a 24 member group of subcommittees that actually report to 21 administrators.

"The report will be divided up into four groups," Byers said. "It basically deals with in-class instruction, it deals with safety on campus, it will deal with how students and staff will move throughout this campus."

The university said sporting events and large gathering spaces will be at half capacity for the fall semester, and temperatures will be taken at gatherings. University officials are also working on a plan for attendees to pay by card only so cash is not exchanged.

"I know for a fact that all of our facilities will not be at full capacity, the Dickerson Stadium as well as the Walker Convocation Center and the auditorium. We will be having every other row and then distancing between seating," Byers said.

The interim president said the comprehensive plan, called "Focus On West Virginia State" will be fluid. They are prepared to make any changes.

The full plan and report will be released June 15, but changes could be made afterward.

