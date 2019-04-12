WVU Board of Governors approves fee increases

By  | 
Posted:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia University Board of Governors on Friday approved a series of fee increases for the 2019-2020 school year.

They’re significantly lower, though, that in previous years.

The board gave its OK to a $60, or 1.36 percent increase per semester, for in-state undergraduate students and $180, or 1.44 point percent increase, for out-of-state students.

The exact increases will vary by college but will not top 1.8 percent.

Last year that number was 5.5 percent.

The increases will go into effect this fall.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus