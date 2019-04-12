WVU Board of Governors approves fee increases

The West Virginia University Board of Governors on Friday approved a series of fee increases for the 2019-2020 school year.

They’re significantly lower, though, that in previous years.

The board gave its OK to a $60, or 1.36 percent increase per semester, for in-state undergraduate students and $180, or 1.44 point percent increase, for out-of-state students.

The exact increases will vary by college but will not top 1.8 percent.

Last year that number was 5.5 percent.

The increases will go into effect this fall.