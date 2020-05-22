WVU Coliseum selling old seats ahead of remodeling

West Virginia University is selling off the old WVU Coliseum seats before installing new ones later this year.

The school this week said WVU basketball season ticket holders can buy their own seats for $100 and the general public can get them for $150.

The 50-year-old seats are being replaced this off-season.

The for-sale seats only consist of the plastic seatbacks and bottoms because the way they were installed prevents the metal bases and armrests from being included.

You can buy the seats at wvugame.com but must pick them up in-person during a selected date and time over the summer. WVU says it will not ship the seats.