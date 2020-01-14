MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The WVU Dental Health and Pregnancy Study is researching the causes of oral disease in children living in Appalachia. To accomplish this, we plan to follow women and their babies for a period of six years and perform non-invasive oral evaluations to collect data in order to determine if there is a genetic link to oral health. In these appointments you can learn about the dental health of you and your child.
WVU Dental Health and Pregnancy Study
By Josie Fletcher |
Posted: Tue 2:02 PM, Jan 14, 2020