WVU Medicine East to broadcast program on coronavirus

An online-only mini-medical school program on the new coronavirus will be broadcast from the West Virginia University Medicine East Facebook page this week.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Matthew Simmons of WVU Medicine East will discuss how Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center are working with local, state and federal agencies to monitor the outbreak.

Simmons will also offer tips about how to prevent the spread of viruses and discuss how to stay safe from the coronavirus.

WVU Medicine East said it will broadcast the program with the WVU Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center Eastern Campus.

The seminar will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday.