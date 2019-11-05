WVU Medicine performs W.Va.'s first heart transplant

A man from Chesapeake, Ohio received West Virginia's first heart transplant.

Robert Parsons received his new heart last Saturday at West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute. The WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance also helped with the surgery.

Parsons is 61 years old.

“This heart transplant was the first ever in West Virginia’s 156-year history, and it marked a pivotal moment for the Institute as it continues to establish itself as one of the premier heart and vascular programs in the United States,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “We are proud of the team of dedicated professionals who made this surgery a success, and we are honored to bring this critical service to the people of West Virginia and all we serve.”

Dr. Vinay Badhwar and Dr. Muhammad Salman performed the transplant.

“Today marks a new chapter for transplantation in West Virginia,” Michael Shullo, Pharm.D., associate vice president of transplant services for WVU Medicine and leader of the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance, said. “This is the culmination of a tremendous team effort to support access to organ transplantation for all West Virginians and patients from our surrounding regions.”

The transplant took six hours on November 2. Doctors say Parsons was sitting up visiting with family later that day.

“On behalf of the tremendous team of your WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, it is an honor and privilege to bring access to this much-needed and precious, life-saving therapy to our patient today,” said Dr. Badhwar, transplant surgeon and executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute and the WVU Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery. “We have opened the doorway to a new future for West Virginians, who no longer have to travel out of state for heart transplantation.”

Several patients are on the waiting list for a heart transplant at WVU Medicine.