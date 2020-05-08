WVU announces employee furloughs in response to COVID-19 pandemic

More than 800 employees of West Virginia University have been temporarily furloughed, the university announced Friday.

The furlough of 875 staff employees will be effective beginning May 24.

The university says restrictions to on-campus operations have resulted in the loss of several revenue streams and the furloughs are a part of necessary ‘cost-saving efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.’

WVU expects to save approximately $4 million through the temporary furlough program.

“Throughout the past several weeks, the University has implemented several measures to prioritize funding to satisfy our financial obligations while also considering the ongoing needs of our students, faculty and staff,” said Rob Alsop, vice president for Strategic Initiatives. “However, after a careful financial review, we made the difficult decision to move forward with a temporary furlough program.”

Last week, WVU President E. Gordon Gee announced he'd be taking a 10 percent pay cut and encouraged other senior university leaders to follow suit or to make a comparable charitable contribution to the university in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says impacted employees will return to work on either June 28 or July 26.

Annual leave, sick leave and CTO balances will be frozen until employees on temporary furlough return to work.

The university says the $500,000 that was raised through the WVU Foundation’s Giving Tuesday fundraiser this week will benefit the Gray Emergency Fund. The fund provides financial aid to students experiencing a sudden financial hardship.

To protect the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff, WVU suspended in-person classes and transitioned most employees to alternative work arrangements in mid-March.

