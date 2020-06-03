WVU announces plan for COVID-19 for 2020-2021 semesters

Students will be returning to West Virginia to begin fall classes on August 19, the university announced Wednesday.

This applies to the university's three campuses.

Students will remain on campus with no fall break, through November 24, and then leave for Thanksgiving break. After Thanksgiving break, students will not return to campus and will complete one week of online classes, and then have finals online.

The spring 2021 semester will begin January 19, with no spring break, and end April 30. Finals will be on campus from May 3-7.

Students, faculty and staff will be required to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

Anyone on campus will be required to wear masks, even in classrooms, and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines.

Students, faculty and staff will also be required to take a COVID-19 education course by August 11.

Additional plans regarding housing, dining, transportation and class sizes will be determined at a later date.

