WVU fans start GoFundMe page to help pay Coach Huggins' fine

West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was fined $10,000 by the Big 12 earlier this week after he referred to the referees as "three blind mice" in his postgame interview after the Kansas loss.

The West Virginia community didn't really like that, so a fan started a GoFundMe page to pay for the fine for Huggins.

Huggins will pay for the fine, so the organizer, Matt Alton, is instead trying to match the fine of $10,000 to donate to Huggins' foundation, the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer research foundation. The page has raised $925 so far.

West Virginia will host Texas Tech on Saturday.

