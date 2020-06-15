WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday that a football player at the university has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the student-athlete will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.

Voluntary workouts for Mountaineer football players who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began Monday.

