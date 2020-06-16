WVU outlines safety protocols for return to campus

West Virginia University has released more safety guidelines for when students and employees return to campus in the fall.

According to the vice president for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop, they are making plans for campus safety, including cleaning, building protocols, dining and transportation.

WVU will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings or masks while on campus. They must follow social distancing guidelines, maintaining a safe distance which is about six feet apart.

Faculty, staff and students will receive a welcome back kit that includes a cloth mask, disposable masks, hand sanitizer and a safe touch tool.

Additional PPE information will be released in July.

When it comes to the Mountainlair, libraries, the recreation center, dining halls and other on campus dining locations, services will be adjusted to enable preventive measures and social distancing, including reduced capacity. All campus workers will get trained on cleaning measures for the campus.

Classrooms will be at 50% occupancy whenever feasible. Officials are working on occupancy for larger classrooms and larger areas.

The university is increasing cleaning high traffic and high touch areas all across campus.

At dining halls, there will be physical distancing guidelines in place while waiting in line, adjusted seating, more options for delivery and pickup, expansion of Grab 'n Go, and eliminating buffets.

Protocols for transportation are under review.

