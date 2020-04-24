WVU to consider employee furloughs during COVID-19 pandemic

West Virginia University estimates they'll lose an estimated $30 million to $40 million by the end of this fiscal year.

"I tell you this to let you know this a reality that we're facing and that we're planning hard every day to make sure we're in the best position to succeed," said Rob Alsop, vice president of Strategic Initiatives.

During the Campus Conversation held Thursday, he explained that the university is considering temporary employee furloughs as a last resort, which would happen late spring and early summer.

"Those include temporary workers, 12-month benefit and non-benefit eligible employees, including classified and non-classified employees and academic professionals that are not teaching," Alsop said.

If the university decides to go that route, affected individuals would be notified by May 8.

"We're not alone in this situation and we're trying to take a very careful, thoughtful approach and take a look at what our impacts are going to be and how we get through it," Alsop said.

WVU President E. Gordon Gee also announced he'd be taking a 10 percent pay cut and encouraged other senior university leaders to follow suit.

"We think it's important as leaders to step up and know that if we're going to ask as a furlough and take-home pay isn't impacted that we're willing to tighten our belts and are willing to help the university overall," Alsop said.

The school is set to receive $20 million from the CARES act. At least half will be used for students through grants and reimbursements.

Much of the financial futures relies heavily on fall enrollment.

"We've gotta have as many kids excited about coming back to this institution as possible this fall to try and curb those losses," Alsop said. "We're going to be leaning on those recruiters, those educators, those in IT and those communicators across the university, and we need them to lean in right now."

Decisions about what the fall semester will look like will be announced in early June.