WVU to release 2020-21 school year plans Wednesday

The West Virginia University Office of the Provost says that plans for the 2020-21 academic year will be released Wednesday.

"We will begin rolling out details about the reopening of WVU campuses, including the 2020-21 academic calendar, our plan for delivering instruction and COVID-19 related processes to support students," the Provost's office said in a statement to students. "We understand you have questions and concerns about what Fall will look like, and we are doing our best to address every possible scenario."

WVU says they will only re-open if it can guarantee the health of faculty, students and staff.

