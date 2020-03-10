WVU to temporarily suspend in-person classes

West Virginia University will temporarily halt in-person classes the week after spring break due to the potential threat of novel coronavirus, university officials said Tuesday.

It will offer online classes and other alternatives beginning March 30. Other online-only classes will go on as already scheduled.

“An administrative team, along with local and state health officials, has been working diligently to identify ways to keep our campuses safe, as well as sharing precautionary measures individuals could take,” WVU President Gordon Gee said Tuesday in a newsletter to students and staff.

There are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. The university explained that its decision to temporarily suspend in-person classes was made out of an abundance of caution after students travel and return following spring break.

