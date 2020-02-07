W.Va. AG accused of illegally blocking critics on social media

The West Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has accused the state attorney general of blocking critics on social media in violation of the First Amendment.

The state chapter says it sent notices Wednesday to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and eight others along with the Parkersburg Police Department.

Last July a federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic on Twitter to silence a viewpoint.

Another appeals court made a similar ruling a year ago involving a Virginia politician on Facebook.

A Morrisey spokesman and Parkersburg’s police chief didn't immediately return messages requesting comment Thursday.